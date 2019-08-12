Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Position In Enphase Energy Com Usd0.00001 (ENPH) Was Has Lifted; Interocean Capital Increased Its Canadian Pac Railway F (CP) Holding by $2.27 Million; Share Value Rose

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc Com Usd0.00001 (ENPH) by 30.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The institutional investor held 4.51 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.67 million, up from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 1.64 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Canadian Pac Railway F (CP) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 11,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 47,562 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80M, up from 36,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Railway F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $233.49. About 45,520 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 06/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE ACTION; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: To Meet With Both Unions Later Friday to Discuss Next Steps; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205; 29/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Winding Down Freight Shipments in Canada, U.S. Due to Strike — Company; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – OVER 3000 CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC WENT ON STRIKE AT 2200 ET TUESDAY; 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION

