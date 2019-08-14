Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Stake in Q2 Hldgs Com (QTWO) Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Take (TTWO) Holding by $1.34 Million as Share Price Rose

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 14,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 15,494 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 29,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $127.53. About 1.50M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc Com (QTWO) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 6,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 312,511 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.65M, down from 319,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $89.69. About 583,483 shares traded or 16.93% up from the average. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs owns 4,484 shares. Ameritas Inv owns 11,314 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 24,374 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 274,163 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 287 shares. Us National Bank De has 18,506 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 1.81 million are owned by Eminence Capital Lp. Jp Marvel Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.16% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 5,148 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 22,016 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 117,420 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 1,050 shares. Sit Investment stated it has 19,750 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc stated it has 15,782 shares.

