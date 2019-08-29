Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Holding in Dexcom (DXCM) Has Lowered by $6.87 Million; Hercules Technology Growth (HTGC) Position Has Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 57,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 679,765 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.96M, down from 737,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $172.55. About 188,866 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hercules Technology Growth (HTGC) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 26,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 156,700 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 129,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Hercules Technology Growth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 60,580 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 12,226 shares to 167,763 shares, valued at $19.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 96,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 2.62M shares in its portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt owns 3,500 shares. James Inv invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 10,000 were accumulated by Prelude Lc. 1.18 million were accumulated by Muzinich And Co. Benjamin F Edwards & Com holds 0% or 600 shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 152,104 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 120,402 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Moreover, First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc reported 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company stated it has 43,383 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NYSE:TMUS) by 340,557 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $89.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc Com by 36,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc Com Npv Cl A Isin #Ca82509l1076 Sedol #Bx865c7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 25 shares stake. Moreover, Advisory Ser Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Gsa Cap Prns Llp accumulated 46,855 shares. The California-based Covington Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 291,156 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, M&T Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Westwood Mgmt Corp Il reported 102,140 shares stake. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Alpha Windward Llc has 144 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest invested in 2,993 shares. D E Shaw Company holds 0.08% or 537,758 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 5,555 shares. Geode Cap Limited Company has 1.11 million shares.

