Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Lowered Its Bioscrip (BIOS) Holding as Share Price Rose; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Lifted Facebook (FB) Holding by $1.11 Million

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 1.96M shares as the company’s stock rose 48.17% . The institutional investor held 13.61M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.22M, down from 15.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 492,932 shares traded. BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has risen 2.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 08/03/2018 – BioScrip May Report One or More Internal Control Material Weaknesses in Form 10-K; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Sees FY18 Rev $710M-$720M; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – BioScrip 1Q Rev $168.6M; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP TIMELY FILES ANNUAL FORM 10-K, CONCLUDES ACCOUNTING REVIEW AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMMATERIAL FINANCIAL STATEMENT CORRECTIONS; 10/05/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.12; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip May Need to Delay the Filing of Form 10-K; 08/03/2018 BioScrip 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC BIOS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.21, REV VIEW $716.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management LLC Exits Position in BioScrip

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 28,924 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 9.41 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: McKinley Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Illegal Opioid Sales on Website; 20/03/2018 – 4) Thanks for dual-class of shares, Zuck reportedly still controls 75% of Facebook (did not independently verify). If true, that limits options for frustrated shareholders. It also puts more of a target on Zuck himself; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Egypt’s top religious leader issues fatwa against buying Facebook `likes’; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Files for Bankruptcy After Misuse of Facebook Data; 03/04/2018 – Facebook probe tests regulator’s ability to rein in Silicon Valley; 27/03/2018 – REPORTS OF FACEBOOK’S MARK ZUCKERBERG’S CONFIRMED ATTENDANCE ARE INCORRECT – HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE SPOKESWOMAN; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – EXPERTS FROM ATLANTIC COUNCIL TO WORK WITH CO’S SECURITY, POLICY & PRODUCT TEAMS TO GET FACEBOOK REAL-TIME INSIGHTS, UPDATES ON EMERGING THREATS; 23/03/2018 – Facebook loses Tesla and SpaceX over data furore; 31/05/2018 – UNITED STATES IS DEEPLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE WAY THE EU’S NEW PRIVACY GUIDELINES WILL FORCE CHANGES IN THE WAY COMPANIES DO BUSINESS – U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY WILBUR ROSS SAYS IN FT; 18/04/2018 – Facebook to hire chip designers as focus shifts to AI

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors Betting Facebook’s Problems Are In The Past – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook adding its brand to Instagram, WhatsApp – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 668,154 shares to 21,605 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,393 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penumbra Inc Com by 14,163 shares to 46,094 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mag Silver Corp Com Npv Isin #Ca55903q1046 Sedol #2581332 (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 798,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc Com.

