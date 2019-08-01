Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Upped Its Position in Codexis Com Usd0.0001 (CDXS) by $34.61 Million as Share Value Declined; Edgar Lomax Co Has Cut Its Position in Nextera Energy Com (NEE) by $13.76 Million

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 34.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 71,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 135,121 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.12 million, down from 206,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 41,971 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Codexis Inc Com Usd0.0001 (CDXS) by 228% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 1.73 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 2.49M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.11 million, up from 758,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc Com Usd0.0001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 966 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 316 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Perkins Inc reported 0.27% stake. Glenmede Na reported 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0% or 283,667 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 58,495 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). 60,326 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 183,830 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Amer Interest Group Inc accumulated 32,945 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 10,791 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nantahala Capital Ltd reported 5.36M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 79,100 shares.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corp Com (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5,041 shares to 385,482 shares, valued at $63.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc Cl A (NYSE:WWE) by 59,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware Com A Braves Grp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Lc invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Shelter Mutual Insurance has invested 1.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Whitnell And Company stated it has 7,707 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Randolph has 63,711 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.35% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 1.51 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 8,025 shares. John G Ullman And Assocs reported 0.68% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Farmers stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Dc invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Florida-based Texas Yale has invested 0.42% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Beck Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0.35% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Abner Herrman Brock Limited Com owns 1.95% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 65,337 shares.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 172,125 shares to 953,850 shares, valued at $60.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 236,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co (NYSE:F).