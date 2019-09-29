DRAGERWERK AG & CO KGAA PREF SHS NO (OTCMKTS:DRWKF) had an increase of 240% in short interest. DRWKF’s SI was 1,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 240% from 500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 17 days are for DRAGERWERK AG & CO KGAA PREF SHS NO (OTCMKTS:DRWKF)’s short sellers to cover DRWKF’s short positions. It closed at $49.49 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased Heico Corp Com Usd0.01 (HEI.A) stake by 2591.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc acquired 64,798 shares as Heico Corp Com Usd0.01 (HEI.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 67,298 shares with $6.96 million value, up from 2,500 last quarter. Heico Corp Com Usd0.01 now has $14.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $97.44. About 613,401 shares traded or 52.75% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased Digi Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:DGII) stake by 403,080 shares to 64,640 valued at $820,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Roku Inc Com Cl A stake by 16,696 shares and now owns 3.53 million shares. Golar Lng Limited Com Stk Usd1.00 (NASDAQ:GLNG) was reduced too.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $798.89 million. The firm develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including perioperative care, neonatal care, emergency care, critical care, and perinatal care. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to clients in chemical, petrochemical, and mining industries, as well as public sector, such as fire services, police, and disaster protection.