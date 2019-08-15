Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Lifted Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake By $9.25 Million; Csat Investment Advisory LP Upped Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Position

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 5.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc acquired 107,603 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 18.40%. The Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 2.01M shares with $173.71 million value, up from 1.90M last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $15.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.22. About 930,935 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) stake by 4139.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Csat Investment Advisory Lp acquired 14,779 shares as Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)’s stock rose 8.75%. The Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 15,136 shares with $1.09M value, up from 357 last quarter. Akamai Technologies Inc now has $14.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 1.60M shares traded or 25.00% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENT LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR FREDERIC V. SALERNO NAMED CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW BLOCKCHAIN-BASED ONLINE PAYMENT NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN JAPAN DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer and @MarcChaikin’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart $AKAM $WMT; 16/04/2018 – Akamai Announces New Enhancements to World’s Largest and Most Trusted Cloud Delivery Platform; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Two Independent Directors to Board; 12/04/2018 – Akamai Establishes $50 Million Endowment To Support Mathematics Programs In STEM Education; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI NAMES FREDERIC V. SALERNO CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.05% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 37,203 shares. Argent invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Gam Ag owns 10,906 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 8,600 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii reported 3,190 shares stake. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 4,509 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 137,879 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Equity owns 0.09% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 236,170 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 259,338 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 18,613 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Maverick Capital Limited reported 0.09% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Of Vermont owns 45 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 3,700 shares. 890,924 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv.

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AKAM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Piper names Akamai top recession name – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SSTK, AKAM, VEEV – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Akamai (AKAM) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Akamai -1% on $1B note offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Akamai Technologies has $9600 highest and $58 lowest target. $80’s average target is -5.89% below currents $85.01 stock price. Akamai Technologies had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. Nomura maintained the shares of AKAM in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 21 by Evercore. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $9600 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management invested in 509,702 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Advisory Rech holds 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 7,967 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 22,725 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership reported 48,852 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company owns 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Century Inc invested 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 4,296 shares. Gsa Llp holds 0.15% or 16,815 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Lc has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 948,084 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com reported 0.24% stake. Gideon Cap Advsr Incorporated holds 0.18% or 5,786 shares. Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 271,353 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc invested in 4,741 shares or 0% of the stock. Columbia Asset accumulated 4,695 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences has $14300 highest and $95 lowest target. $113.33’s average target is -4.14% below currents $118.22 stock price. Exact Sciences had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Friday, February 22 report. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Friday, February 22 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $109 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. Robert W. Baird maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Thursday, February 21. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $102 target. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, EXAS, CVX – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2019: MYL, EXAS, GHDX, SNY, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Exact Sciences Stock Snapped Right Back Into Place – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.