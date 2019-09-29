Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Upped Martin Marietta Materials Com Usd0.01 (MLM) Stake by $3.71 Million; Credit Suisse Ag Stake in Agilent Technologies (Put) (A) Has Decreased by $17.55 Million

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Put) (A) by 62.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 237,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 142,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66 million, down from 379,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.39. About 1.46 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 04/04/2018 – Agilent and BioTek Join Forces to Create an Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc Com Usd0.01 (MLM) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 16,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 473,617 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.98 million, up from 457,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $270.72. About 325,775 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.14 million for 22.21 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $112.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLB) by 27,500 shares to 217,500 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 398,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy PH Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 14% – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Pure Storage, Inc.’s (NYSE:PSTG) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

