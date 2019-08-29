Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Decreased Nv5 Global Com (NVEE) Holding; Cel-sci (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shorts Lowered By 10.52%

Cel-sci Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) had a decrease of 10.52% in short interest. CVM’s SI was 4.14M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.52% from 4.63 million shares previously. With 1.08M avg volume, 4 days are for Cel-sci Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s short sellers to cover CVM’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 330,616 shares traded. CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) has risen 710.36% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 710.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CVM News: 30/05/2018 – CEL-SCI Announces Reminder of Warrant Exercise Price; 22/05/2018 – CEL-SCI Presenting at LD Micro Invitational Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – CEL-SCI 2Q Loss/Shr 31c; 02/05/2018 – CEL-SCI Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 15/05/2018 – CEL-SCI CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.31; 20/04/2018 DJ CEL-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased Nv5 Global Inc Com (NVEE) stake by 3.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 5,702 shares as Nv5 Global Inc Com (NVEE)’s stock rose 26.71%. The Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 143,233 shares with $8.50M value, down from 148,935 last quarter. Nv5 Global Inc Com now has $788.53 million valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $61.75. About 37,725 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. The company has market cap of $255.12 million. The Company’s lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,570 activity. 2,000 NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares with value of $120,570 were bought by Pruitt William D.

Among 2 analysts covering NV5 Holdings (NASDAQ:NVEE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NV5 Holdings has $93 highest and $90 lowest target. $91.50’s average target is 48.18% above currents $61.75 stock price. NV5 Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Maxim Group. The stock of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Roth Capital.

