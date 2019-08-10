Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Stake in Martin Marietta Materials Com Usd0.01 (MLM) Boosted by $23.19 Million; Broadfin Capital Has Trimmed Its Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Position as Shares Declined

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 144,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.56 million, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 931,812 shares traded or 142.28% up from the average. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 19/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Final Results from the Two-Year Phase 3 Open-Label Study of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 15/03/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Benefits of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD – NO LONGER IN A POSITION TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN GLOBAL PHARM HOLDINGS INC; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Final Results From Phase 3 Study of GOCOVRI in Parkinson’s Disease Patients With Dyskinesia; 12/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Multiple Data Presentations at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Adamas Announces New Employment Inducement Grant; 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD ADAM.L – INCREASE OF COMPANY’S INDIRECT SHAREHOLDING IN HKMH FROM 79.26% TO 84.81%; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT GOCOVRI WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 26/03/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc Com Usd0.01 (MLM) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 115,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 457,498 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.04M, up from 342,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $249.41. About 311,095 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Martin Marietta sees growth potential as states bulk up infrastructure spending – Triangle Business Journal” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc accumulated 0.01% or 8,823 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,105 shares. Vident Advisory Lc owns 2,491 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Findlay Park Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.55% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Jpmorgan Chase has 2.60 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Macquarie reported 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 2,936 were accumulated by Raymond James Services Incorporated. Lederer Assoc Invest Counsel Ca holds 1.6% or 8,535 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 51,081 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Com invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Davenport And Com Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 418,720 shares. Atika Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 26,000 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 22,829 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant Sa Usd1.20 (NYSE:GLOB) by 6,526 shares to 775,413 shares, valued at $55.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Usd0.001 (NYSE:CRM) by 3,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,482 shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corp Com (NASDAQ:POOL).

More notable recent Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adamas Pharma down 29% premarket on slow Gocovri ramp, downgrades – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Adamas Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:ADMS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Adamas Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 GOCOVRIâ„¢ Sales Results and Outlines Key Priorities for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 06, 2019. More interesting news about Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adamas Pharma down 10% on Gocovri headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 05, 2018.