Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Trimmed Its Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Position by $589,374; Autus Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Novo (NVO) Stake by $2.09 Million

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 69.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 40,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 18,109 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $925,000, down from 59,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 1.42M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A/S for up to USD 200 Million; 26/03/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Contrave Advances: Obesity; 16/04/2018 – Vivus’s Qsymia Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Saxenda Declines: Obesity; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN IN PACT TO LICENSE LPA1 RECEPTOR PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, due to Menopause; 22/03/2018 – SELECTHEALTH IN PACT W/NOVO NORDISK TO MEASURE VICTOZA OUTCOMES; 07/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Belviq Advances: Obesity

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 4,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 37,264 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, down from 41,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $150.8. About 594,757 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 20.97 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 188 shares to 3,868 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 7,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.90 million for 22.18 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Si Bone Inc Com by 73,970 shares to 428,633 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc Com by 114,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc Com.