Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Decreased Its Entercom Communications Cl A (ETM) Holding by $1.28 Million as Share Value Declined; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Declined, Hightower Advisors Has Upped Stake

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 29570.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 857,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 860,455 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.12 million, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $101.73. About 1.74M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp Cl A (ETM) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 255,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $840.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 748,058 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 12.19% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:GS) by 27,655 shares to 388,142 shares, valued at $74.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc Cl A by 146,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Galapagos Nv Npv Isin #Be0003818359 Sedol #B07q2v5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 2,700.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ETM’s profit will be $38.46M for 5.46 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 833.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: Insiders Of 2 Different Flooring Companies Purchase Shares – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Entercom Enters into Definitive Exchange Agreement to Acquire NASH FM 94.7 in New York and Two Stations in Springfield, MA – Business Wire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom Announces Launch of $300 Million Offering of Senior Secured Second-Lien Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 24,496 shares to 512,406 shares, valued at $25.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 90,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,530 shares, and cut its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).