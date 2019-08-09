Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Increased Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake; As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Private Wealth Advisors Upped Position

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 10,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 103,851 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 93,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 23.56M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 107,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.71 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $119.89. About 1.42M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “The truth about the stock market that Never Trumpers canâ€™t accept – MarketWatch” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “AT&T Announces the Name of Its New Streaming Service (and It’s Taking “Friends” With It) – The Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aphria: Don’t Be Fooled By The Relief Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Maximum Failure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ocado Group Plc Ord Gbp0.02 Isin #Gb00b3mbs747 Sedol #B3mbs74 by 52,813 shares to 14.19M shares, valued at $253.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Construction Partners Inc Com Cl A by 115,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,055 shares, and cut its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc Com.

