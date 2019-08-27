Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Trimmed By $1.70 Million Its 2U Com Usd0.001 (TWOU) Position; Archford Capital Strategies Has Raised Cummins Com (CMI) Holding By $340,690

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased Cummins Inc Com (CMI) stake by 19.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Archford Capital Strategies Llc acquired 2,170 shares as Cummins Inc Com (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Archford Capital Strategies Llc holds 13,456 shares with $2.12 million value, up from 11,286 last quarter. Cummins Inc Com now has $22.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $142.87. About 889,949 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased 2U Inc Com Usd0.001 (TWOU) stake by 1.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 24,220 shares as 2U Inc Com Usd0.001 (TWOU)’s stock declined 78.48%. The Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 2.05M shares with $144.93 million value, down from 2.07M last quarter. 2U Inc Com Usd0.001 now has $1.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.26. About 1.59M shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 03/05/2018 – 2U Raises full-Yr Rev Growth Guidance to 42%; 04/05/2018 – 2U Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.22 – $0.21; 03/05/2018 – 2U SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C TO 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 87c-Loss 84c; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U, Inc. Partner for the First Time on Three Online Graduate Programs

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Cummins Inc.'s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha" on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha" published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Record Sales Were Not Enough As Cummins Falls Short Of Wall Street Expectations – Benzinga" with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 12.69% above currents $142.87 stock price. Cummins had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line” on Friday, May 31. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Loop Capital. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

Among 3 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. 2U has $102 highest and $1700 lowest target. $37.75’s average target is 118.71% above currents $17.26 stock price. 2U had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, August 8. Berenberg downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $1700 target in Thursday, August 1 report.

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why 2U Stock Dropped 66% in July – Nasdaq" on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Trilogy Education Partners with Columbia Engineering and Rice University to Offer Groundbreaking FinTech Boot Camps – PRNewswire" published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "2U: Enrollment Is Weakening – Seeking Alpha" on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance" published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages 2U Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: August 02, 2019.