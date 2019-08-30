Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) and V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) have been rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gildan Activewear Inc. 37 2.51 N/A 1.46 26.98 V.F. Corporation 84 2.28 N/A 3.08 28.34

Table 1 highlights Gildan Activewear Inc. and V.F. Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. V.F. Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Gildan Activewear Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Gildan Activewear Inc. is presently more affordable than V.F. Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gildan Activewear Inc. and V.F. Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gildan Activewear Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 9.7% V.F. Corporation 0.00% 33.5% 13.2%

Risk and Volatility

Gildan Activewear Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Competitively, V.F. Corporation’s beta is 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gildan Activewear Inc. is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival V.F. Corporation is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Gildan Activewear Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than V.F. Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Gildan Activewear Inc. and V.F. Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gildan Activewear Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 V.F. Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Gildan Activewear Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 9.05%. Competitively V.F. Corporation has an average price target of $89.67, with potential upside of 9.42%. Based on the results delivered earlier, V.F. Corporation is looking more favorable than Gildan Activewear Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.3% of Gildan Activewear Inc. shares and 87.6% of V.F. Corporation shares. Insiders held 8.4% of Gildan Activewear Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are V.F. Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gildan Activewear Inc. 0.08% 1.36% 8.46% 17.45% 55.06% 29.68% V.F. Corporation -2.17% -1.06% -0.18% 9.73% 1.36% 30.14%

For the past year Gildan Activewear Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than V.F. Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors V.F. Corporation beats Gildan Activewear Inc.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands. Its activewear products are used in various activities by individuals, such as work and school uniforms and athletic team wear, and other purposes to convey individual, group, and team identity. The Branded Apparel segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes branded family apparel, which includes athletic, casual, and dress socks, as well as underwear, activewear, sheer hosiery, legwear, and shapewear products. This segment markets its products under various brands, including Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Smart Basics, Gold Toe, G, PowerSox, Silver Toe, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Therapy Plus, Kushyfoot, and Secret Silky brands, as well as under licensing agreements under the Under Armour and Mossy Oak brands. Gildan Activewear Inc. serves wholesale distributors, mass-market retailers, department stores, national and regional chains, sports specialty stores, and price clubs. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. The company offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, womenÂ’s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands. It also provides denim, casual apparel, footwear, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, Lee Casuals, Riders by Lee, Rustler, Timber Creek by Wrangler, and Rock & Republic brands. In addition, the company offers occupational, protective occupational, athletic, licensed athletic, and licensed apparel products under the Red Kap, Bulwark, Horace Small, Majestic, MLB, NFL, and Harley-Davidson brands; and sportswear apparel, luggage, and accessories under the Nautica brand. It sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through company operated stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.