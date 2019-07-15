Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Reaches $39.87 High on Jul, 15; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering KBR, Inc. (KBR)

Among 5 analysts covering KBR (NYSE:KBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. KBR had 11 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $21 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton given on Wednesday, February 27. Cowen & Co maintained KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $20 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by M Partners. See KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) latest ratings:

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $24.0000 30.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Drexel Hamilton Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

28/01/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform New Target: $20 Initiates Coverage On

The stock of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) reached all time high today, Jul, 15 and still has $43.06 target or 8.00% above today’s $39.87 share price. This indicates more upside for the $8.21B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $43.06 PT is reached, the company will be worth $656.72 million more. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 80,341 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…

More notable recent KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) At US$24.65? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “KBR Secures Seat on DLA’s $124M Automated Fuel Systems Installation Contract – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KBR Awarded Phenol and Acetone Technology Contract by Qingdao Haiwan Chemical – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KBR Helps NAVAIR Develop Logistics IT Solutions via $45.9M Task Order – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold KBR, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 2.20 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 3.60 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Prtnrs Ltd reported 1.16 million shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Whittier invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Cna Financial Corp accumulated 134,684 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 623,090 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 814 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 292,846 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). 256,741 are held by Swiss Savings Bank. Daiwa Securities Gru, a Japan-based fund reported 133,300 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 49,827 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 27,746 shares. Huber Cap Llc has invested 8.18% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 117,427 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 34.10% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Debt-Only Refinancing With $2.15 B Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – KBR Joint Venture Signs Contract for Australia’s New Naval Shipbuilding College; 19/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC SAYS CARILLION GUARANTEES HAVE BEEN RELEASED; 13/03/2018 – KBR SEES REFINANCING COMPLETE IN EARLY APRIL; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC KBR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – KBR INC – NAVAL GROUP ENGAGES KBR FOR AUSTRALIA’S FUTURE SUBMARINE FACILITY DESIGN SERVICES SUBCONTRACT; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns ‘B+’ CCR To KBR Inc., Otlk Stbl; 1st-Ln Faclty Rtd; 19/04/2018 – KBR INC – IMPACT TO KBR’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOWS HAS ALREADY BEEN INCLUDED IN 2018 GUIDANCE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 23, 2018; 19/03/2018 – KBR INC – EXPECTED REV WILL BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT AS TASK ORDERS AWARDED THROUGHOUT CONTRACT PERIOD; 26/03/2018 – Platts: KBR, Anton Oil to win management contracts at Iraq’s Majnoon oil field

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.56 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. It has a 19.44 P/E ratio. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Among 3 analysts covering Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gildan Activewear had 7 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, February 4, the company rating was downgraded by Desjardins Securities.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.24 million for 18.12 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.