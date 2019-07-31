Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) EPS Estimated At $0.55; Tyvor Capital Boosted Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Stake By $5.65 Million

Analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 1 before the open.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.77% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. GIL’s profit would be $113.41 million giving it 17.91 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s analysts see 243.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 524,988 shares traded or 15.67% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M

Tyvor Capital Llc increased Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) stake by 151.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tyvor Capital Llc acquired 61,398 shares as Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD)’s stock rose 36.90%. The Tyvor Capital Llc holds 102,044 shares with $9.47 million value, up from 40,646 last quarter. Lithia Mtrs Inc now has $3.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.73% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $131.59. About 422,128 shares traded or 70.19% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C

Among 4 analysts covering Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lithia Motors has $12000 highest and $99 lowest target. $111.33’s average target is -15.40% below currents $131.59 stock price. Lithia Motors had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, February 13. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Zuora, Lithia Motors And More – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,392 shares. Bessemer holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 22,500 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company accumulated 4,972 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 34,484 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 20,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 9,661 were reported by Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 5,155 shares. Df Dent Inc holds 0.05% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 26,750 shares. 8,726 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 97 shares. Haverford holds 2,880 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Graham & Advsrs Lp reported 92,701 shares stake.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $8.12 billion. It operates in two divisions, Printwear and Branded Apparel. It has a 26.88 P/E ratio. The Printwear segment designs, makes, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Alibaba shareholders approve stock split that could boost shares ahead of reported Hong Kong IPO – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gildan Activewear to Host Institutional Investor and Analyst Conference in Honduras – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.