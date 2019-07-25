Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Textile – Apparel Clothing company, Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Gildan Activewear Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.58% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Gildan Activewear Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.55% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gildan Activewear Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gildan Activewear Inc. 0.00% 15.90% 9.70% Industry Average 1.52% 20.30% 9.03%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Gildan Activewear Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gildan Activewear Inc. N/A 36 25.52 Industry Average 61.69M 4.05B 85.55

Gildan Activewear Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Gildan Activewear Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gildan Activewear Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.22 3.40 2.60

With consensus target price of $35, Gildan Activewear Inc. has a potential downside of -11.30%. As a group, Textile – Apparel Clothing companies have a potential upside of 94.57%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Gildan Activewear Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gildan Activewear Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gildan Activewear Inc. -0.24% 0.65% 8.7% 17.7% 29.62% 22.66% Industry Average 3.80% 7.21% 7.89% 11.40% 50.65% 19.88%

For the past year Gildan Activewear Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Gildan Activewear Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.63 and has 1.60 Quick Ratio. Gildan Activewear Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gildan Activewear Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Gildan Activewear Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.79 which is 20.84% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Gildan Activewear Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Gildan Activewear Inc.’s rivals beat Gildan Activewear Inc.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands. Its activewear products are used in various activities by individuals, such as work and school uniforms and athletic team wear, and other purposes to convey individual, group, and team identity. The Branded Apparel segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes branded family apparel, which includes athletic, casual, and dress socks, as well as underwear, activewear, sheer hosiery, legwear, and shapewear products. This segment markets its products under various brands, including Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Smart Basics, Gold Toe, G, PowerSox, Silver Toe, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Therapy Plus, Kushyfoot, and Secret Silky brands, as well as under licensing agreements under the Under Armour and Mossy Oak brands. Gildan Activewear Inc. serves wholesale distributors, mass-market retailers, department stores, national and regional chains, sports specialty stores, and price clubs. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.