Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gildan Activewear Inc. has 83.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Gildan Activewear Inc. has 8.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gildan Activewear Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gildan Activewear Inc. 0.00% 15.90% 9.70% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Gildan Activewear Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gildan Activewear Inc. N/A 37 26.98 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

Gildan Activewear Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gildan Activewear Inc. 0 4 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.56 3.30 2.59

With average price target of $36.67, Gildan Activewear Inc. has a potential downside of -1.58%. The potential upside of the competitors is 96.05%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Gildan Activewear Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gildan Activewear Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gildan Activewear Inc. 0.08% 1.36% 8.46% 17.45% 55.06% 29.68% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year Gildan Activewear Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gildan Activewear Inc. are 4.9 and 1.7. Competitively, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s rivals have 2.52 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gildan Activewear Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gildan Activewear Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.82 shows that Gildan Activewear Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.32% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Gildan Activewear Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Gildan Activewear Inc.’s rivals beat Gildan Activewear Inc.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands. Its activewear products are used in various activities by individuals, such as work and school uniforms and athletic team wear, and other purposes to convey individual, group, and team identity. The Branded Apparel segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes branded family apparel, which includes athletic, casual, and dress socks, as well as underwear, activewear, sheer hosiery, legwear, and shapewear products. This segment markets its products under various brands, including Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Smart Basics, Gold Toe, G, PowerSox, Silver Toe, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Therapy Plus, Kushyfoot, and Secret Silky brands, as well as under licensing agreements under the Under Armour and Mossy Oak brands. Gildan Activewear Inc. serves wholesale distributors, mass-market retailers, department stores, national and regional chains, sports specialty stores, and price clubs. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.