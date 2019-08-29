Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Textile – Apparel Clothing company, Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Gildan Activewear Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Gildan Activewear Inc. has 8.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Gildan Activewear Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gildan Activewear Inc. 0.00% 15.90% 9.70% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Gildan Activewear Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gildan Activewear Inc. N/A 37 26.98 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

Gildan Activewear Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gildan Activewear Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.22 3.50 2.48

$40 is the consensus price target of Gildan Activewear Inc., with a potential upside of 10.50%. The peers have a potential upside of 126.25%. Gildan Activewear Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gildan Activewear Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gildan Activewear Inc. 0.08% 1.36% 8.46% 17.45% 55.06% 29.68% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year Gildan Activewear Inc. has weaker performance than Gildan Activewear Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gildan Activewear Inc. are 4.9 and 1.7. Competitively, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s peers have 2.52 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gildan Activewear Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gildan Activewear Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Gildan Activewear Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.82. In other hand, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.87 which is 13.32% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Gildan Activewear Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gildan Activewear Inc.’s peers beat Gildan Activewear Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands. Its activewear products are used in various activities by individuals, such as work and school uniforms and athletic team wear, and other purposes to convey individual, group, and team identity. The Branded Apparel segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes branded family apparel, which includes athletic, casual, and dress socks, as well as underwear, activewear, sheer hosiery, legwear, and shapewear products. This segment markets its products under various brands, including Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Smart Basics, Gold Toe, G, PowerSox, Silver Toe, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Therapy Plus, Kushyfoot, and Secret Silky brands, as well as under licensing agreements under the Under Armour and Mossy Oak brands. Gildan Activewear Inc. serves wholesale distributors, mass-market retailers, department stores, national and regional chains, sports specialty stores, and price clubs. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.