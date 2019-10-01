Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Contrasting side by side

As Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gildan Activewear Inc. 36 1.08 200.23M 1.46 26.98 Capri Holdings Limited 30 1.23 135.01M 3.59 9.92

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gildan Activewear Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited. Capri Holdings Limited seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Gildan Activewear Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Gildan Activewear Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Gildan Activewear Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gildan Activewear Inc. 550,233,580.65% 15.9% 9.7% Capri Holdings Limited 456,577,612.45% 24.4% 10.5%

Risk and Volatility

Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Capri Holdings Limited’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Capri Holdings Limited which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Gildan Activewear Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Capri Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gildan Activewear Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Capri Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

$40 is Gildan Activewear Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 12.68%. Competitively the average target price of Capri Holdings Limited is $73, which is potential 120.14% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Capri Holdings Limited appears more favorable than Gildan Activewear Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.3% of Gildan Activewear Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.9% of Capri Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 8.4% of Gildan Activewear Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Capri Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gildan Activewear Inc. 0.08% 1.36% 8.46% 17.45% 55.06% 29.68% Capri Holdings Limited -3.05% 2.15% -17.6% -17.04% -46.21% -6.14%

For the past year Gildan Activewear Inc. has 29.68% stronger performance while Capri Holdings Limited has -6.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors Gildan Activewear Inc. beats Capri Holdings Limited.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands. Its activewear products are used in various activities by individuals, such as work and school uniforms and athletic team wear, and other purposes to convey individual, group, and team identity. The Branded Apparel segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes branded family apparel, which includes athletic, casual, and dress socks, as well as underwear, activewear, sheer hosiery, legwear, and shapewear products. This segment markets its products under various brands, including Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Smart Basics, Gold Toe, G, PowerSox, Silver Toe, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Therapy Plus, Kushyfoot, and Secret Silky brands, as well as under licensing agreements under the Under Armour and Mossy Oak brands. Gildan Activewear Inc. serves wholesale distributors, mass-market retailers, department stores, national and regional chains, sports specialty stores, and price clubs. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.