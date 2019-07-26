Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Analysts See $0.74 EPS; Pacific Premier Bancorp Has 1.48 Sentiment

Analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) to report $0.74 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 10.45% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. T_GIL’s profit would be $152.58M giving it 17.58 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s analysts see 252.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 236,589 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 77 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 52 cut down and sold holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 50.64 million shares, up from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 39 Increased: 54 New Position: 23.

Among 3 analysts covering Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gildan Activewear had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by IBC. Desjardins Securities maintained the shares of GIL in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $10.73 billion. It operates in two divisions, Printwear and Branded Apparel. It has a 35.5 P/E ratio. The Printwear segment designs, makes, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. The Company’s deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 13.32 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, U.S. small business administration loans, warehouse credit facilities, commercial real estate loans, residential home loans, construction loans, and consumer loans, as well as banking products for homeowners associations and franchise lending.