Gildan Activewear (GIL) Valuation Rose While San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Boosted Holding by $846,070; Hugh Johnson Advisors Increased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 64.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 22,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 57,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 34,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 127,426 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 19,007 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, up from 15,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $137.13. About 14.65M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $217.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,781 shares to 7,448 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:HON) by 15,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

