Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Value Rose While Contrarian Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Holder Bristol John W & Company Has Boosted Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 228,199 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 43,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 325,903 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.39M, up from 282,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 594,255 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 8,314 shares. Miller Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.62% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 934 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department holds 6,600 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The Indiana-based 1St Source Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Com, Colorado-based fund reported 40,424 shares. 17,510 are held by Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Tru holds 0.03% or 1,084 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,853 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Fund has 0.29% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,349 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 0.16% or 76,140 shares. Davenport And Lc accumulated 229,604 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Hikari Pwr Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 22,800 shares. Lmr Llp holds 0.31% or 24,111 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,362 shares to 509,719 shares, valued at $97.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,871 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.20M for 17.80 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

