Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Rose While Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Raised Position; Spirit Airls (SAVE) Shareholder Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Lowered Position

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 20,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 427,545 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60M, down from 448,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 639,132 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 09/03/2018 – Spirit Airlines asks FAA for ground stop for all its flights; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – CO MAY PAY NET PURCHASE PRICES OF AIRCRAFT USING AVAILABLE CASH OR FINANCE PURCHASE OF ANY OR ALL OF AIRCRAFT; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 303,818 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 145,000 shares to 645,000 shares, valued at $27.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 16,356 shares to 5.19M shares, valued at $391.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 34,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.81M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. Christie Edward M III bought $99,584 worth of stock. Gardner H. McIntyre had bought 2,500 shares worth $104,800 on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $101.19 million for 6.30 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.

