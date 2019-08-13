Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Rose While Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Raised Position; Brookside Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Citrix Sys (Call) (CTXS) by $154.42 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 404,121 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Call) (CTXS) by 98.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 689,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 10,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 699,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 1.65 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 355,662 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,435 are owned by Colony Group Incorporated Limited Com. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 249 shares. Aqr Cap invested in 0.08% or 750,380 shares. Renaissance Ltd Com has 0.18% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 2.03 million shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma holds 0.02% or 15,412 shares. Nordea accumulated 1.22M shares. Putnam Investments Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Conning Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,441 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc reported 0.04% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). First Allied Advisory owns 7,905 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 116,666 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.29% or 686,262 shares. Brown Advisory has 22,652 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% or 480,960 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 86,468 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $125.66 million for 24.04 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

