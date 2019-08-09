Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stake Held by Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Clear Harbor Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $1.00 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 202,281 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 5,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,588 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.69 million, down from 87,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 23.81 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 12/03/2018 – Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service in Subscription Push; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 117,500 shares to 137,500 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Night Owl Ltd Liability Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd holds 123,075 shares or 7.45% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hodges Cap Inc invested in 0.47% or 24,217 shares. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 660,562 are owned by Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank holds 106,192 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Private Tru Company Na reported 2.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 238,882 shares. Hilltop Holdings owns 38,565 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Ferox Capital Mgmt Lp has 3.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harding Loevner LP invested 1.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Montgomery Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 18,400 shares. Berkshire Hathaway owns 23.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 249.59 million shares.

