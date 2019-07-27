Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shares Rose While Park West Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Cut Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stake as Share Price Rose

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 277,549 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 38.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,425 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $796,000, down from 10,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 1.77M shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,890 shares to 12,245 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU).

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 2.15M shares to 4.20M shares, valued at $56.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 147,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 576,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.62 million for 17.90 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

