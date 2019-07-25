Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shareholder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $10.32 Million; Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co LTD (SHI) Stock Value Declined While Lenox Wealth Management Has Lifted Stake

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (SHI) by 4537.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 13,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,144 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, up from 305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 43,815 shares traded. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has declined 34.88% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SHI News: 29/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT 000852.SZ SAYS IT RETURNS TO NET PROFIT OF 9.4 MLN YUAN IN 2017 FROM NET LOSS OF 828.7 MLN YUAN YEAR AGO; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIE-A SUSPENDS TRADING IN SHANGHAI: 600871 CH; 18/03/2018 – SINOPEC ENGINEERING GROUP CO – ENTERS EPC CONTRACTS IN RELATION TO CHEMICAL SEGMENT OF ZHONGKE GUANGDONG INTEGRATED REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL PROJECT; 20/05/2018 – Platts: Sinopec’s Shanghai refinery set to capture healthy Asian gasoil margins; 10/04/2018 – China’s Sinopec is reportedly planning to cut Saudi oil imports due to price rises; 18/03/2018 – SINOPEC ENGINEERING GROUP CO LTD 2386.HK – TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACTS IS APPROXIMATELY RMB10.932 BLN; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 03/05/2018 – Platts: Sinopec raises styrene monomer offer price in East China by 3% Wednesday; 06/03/2018 Sinopec starts operation of refined oil pipeline in east Zhejiang; 25/03/2018 – Sinopec Offers Record Dividend as Refining Powers Profit Higher

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 294,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 555,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.96 million, down from 849,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 295,703 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board

More notable recent Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Does Warren Buffett See In Suncor? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “XPO Off-Loads Chief Operating Officer as Focus Shifts – The Motley Fool” on March 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vaalco Energy: Just Can’t Shoot Straight – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RYB Education Inc.’s (RYB) Yanlai Shi on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 132,741 shares to 105 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 281,725 shares to 409,850 shares, valued at $38.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 76,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.51M for 17.97 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.