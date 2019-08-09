Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Position as Valuation Rose; American Tower New (AMT) Holder Zimmer Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 370,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.91M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $221.02. About 1.34 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.91M, down from 4.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 243,774 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 555,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $58.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 1.11M shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $46.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.90M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

