Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shareholder Scotia Capital Has Upped Its Position; Forest Hill Capital Stake in Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Boosted by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Rose

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 427,346 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 21,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 177,712 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, up from 156,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 202,902 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXJ) by 16,326 shares to 10,273 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 19,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,838 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $285.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 23,599 shares to 261,130 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 46,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,336 shares, and cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

