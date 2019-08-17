Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose; The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holder Westchester Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Stock Price Rose

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 55,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 335,701 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, down from 391,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 252,755 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 469,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 378,902 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, down from 848,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky

