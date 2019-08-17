Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shareholder Mcclain Value Management Has Decreased Its Position; Dupont Capital Management Cut Holding in Mercury General (MCY) as Stock Price Rose

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 49,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 64,932 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 114,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 252,755 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Mercury General Corp (MCY) by 74.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 2,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115,000, down from 8,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Mercury General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 156,255 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 221,200 shares to 392,349 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Sp Global Inc.