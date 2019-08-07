Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lifted Its Position; Premier Asset Managment Has Increased Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $484,960

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 388,996 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 6,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,483 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 22,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $70.52. About 12.61 million shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 57,500 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gildan Activewear Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gildan 2018 Annual Report Available Online NYSE:GIL – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear to Host Institutional Investor and Analyst Conference in Honduras – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan Activewear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 6,497 shares to 242,079 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,885 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services Inc holds 0.45% or 1.33 million shares in its portfolio. Northstar Gp stated it has 24,154 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Farmers Commercial Bank accumulated 95,389 shares. Heathbridge Capital Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,650 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp owns 3.68 million shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt holds 24,266 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Oarsman reported 0.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). At Bancshares reported 0.37% stake. Lockheed Martin Investment Co holds 0.66% or 177,350 shares in its portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 616,138 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Co reported 134,864 shares. Rmb Mngmt Lc reported 69,338 shares. Asset Mgmt Gp holds 4,978 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Peavine Capital Llc accumulated 11,813 shares or 0.41% of the stock.