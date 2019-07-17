Gildan Activewear (GIL) Share Price Rose While Overbrook Management Has Raised Holding by $5.09 Million; Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Share Value Declined While Serengeti Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 145,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 725,104 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.08M, up from 579,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.3. About 405,366 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 117,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 537,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $600.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 43,669 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

