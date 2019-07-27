Gildan Activewear (GIL) Share Price Rose While Nokota Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; United Asset Strategies Position in Altria Group (MO) Cut as Shares Rose

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 10,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,803 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 29,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 669,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.51 million, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 277,549 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 102,893 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 347,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.62M for 17.90 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,522 shares to 37,624 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 19,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.