Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position Held by Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc; Appleton Partners Increases Stake in 3M Co Com (MMM)

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 516,257 shares traded or 20.80% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 21,644 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 18,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $160.88. About 1.41 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 36,050 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hilltop Incorporated has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C reported 313,523 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Lc reported 960 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial Inc has invested 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Becker Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.52% or 66,941 shares. James Inv Rech Inc accumulated 23 shares. Diversified Tru has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,262 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.08% or 1.92M shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Mgmt invested in 2.03% or 34,126 shares. Roosevelt Grp holds 0.05% or 1,952 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt owns 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,413 shares. Edgar Lomax Communications Va accumulated 1.07% or 75,350 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Company reported 10,567 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 11,790 shares to 11,729 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO) by 18,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,248 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Bulls Bet on Bigger Gains for Booming 3M Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 145,000 shares to 645,000 shares, valued at $27.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.