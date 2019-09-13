Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding Maintained by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh; Speece Thorson Capital Group Position in Mohawk Inds (MHK) Has Raised by $1.32 Million

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 8,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 60,148 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87M, up from 51,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $126.04. About 134,977 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 41.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 8,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 28,149 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 19,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 44,573 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $375.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mount Ins Grp Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 797 shares to 12,912 shares, valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 67,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,702 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. On Thursday, August 15 BALCAEN FILIP bought $1.37M worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 12,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 0% or 3,837 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt L P, a North Carolina-based fund reported 18,410 shares. Psagot Inv House holds 28,383 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based First Personal Services has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Ami Inv Inc reported 13,448 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 78,417 shares. 13,376 were accumulated by Stellar Limited. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 5,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 69,185 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability invested in 107,914 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited holds 9,244 shares. Olstein Cap LP stated it has 55,500 shares. Lafayette Invs invested in 1.78% or 34,115 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,967 shares. Srb Corp accumulated 3,344 shares.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,700 shares to 8,832 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 15,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,248 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

