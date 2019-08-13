Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding Held by Overbrook Management Corp; As Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Stock Price Declined, Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Upped by $3.04 Million Its Holding

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 59.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 22,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 59,320 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, up from 37,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $140.53. About 26,766 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 145,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 725,104 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.08M, up from 579,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 88,583 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Assetmark Incorporated has 0% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 83 shares. 42,842 are held by Bath Savings. Ls Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 0.09% or 10,199 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Co has 1.52 million shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 234 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Com stated it has 6,587 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ledyard Financial Bank invested 0.05% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Moreover, Cap Research Global Invsts has 0.02% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Benjamin F Edwards & owns 8,435 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Coldstream Mngmt holds 0.09% or 7,567 shares. Bokf Na reported 11,000 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Arizona State Retirement System reported 14,819 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.15% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Huntington National Bank accumulated 0% or 46 shares.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 72,639 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $92.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 690,014 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).