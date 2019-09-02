Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding Boosted by Tobam; Oarsman Capital Maintains Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Tobam increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 27,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 258,070 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, up from 230,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 283,214 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 271 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 09/05/2018 – Telecommunications Companies Modernize, Diversify in Face of Competition; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 21,810 shares to 20,396 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV) by 11,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,286 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.28% or 447 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Polar Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 57,442 were reported by Samlyn Cap Limited Company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,074 shares. Neumann Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 384 shares. 6,000 are owned by Weiss Multi. Grandfield Dodd Ltd has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability reported 197 shares stake. Dsm Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 3.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trb Advsrs Lp owns 3.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,100 shares. Investment Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,855 shares. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs Inc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,246 shares. Cahill Financial Advsrs reported 129 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Glynn Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 23,454 shares.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 3.27 million shares to 523,394 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 51,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,882 shares, and cut its stake in P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG).