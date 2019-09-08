Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $23.69 Million; Rothschild Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in Douglas Emmett (DEI) by $915,800 as Stock Declined

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 676,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.64M, down from 3.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 309,970 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 22,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 591,589 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.91M, up from 568,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 526,827 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY FFO OF $0.49 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS SALE OF ITS NPL RECOVERY PLATFORM JULIET TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF THIS MONTH; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY AFFO INCREASED BY 1.8% TO $71.0 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml SAYS SELLING 1.5 BLN EUROS IN UNLIKELY-TO-PAY LOANS OF WHICH 500 MLN EUROS ALREADY SOLD OR AGREED SALE; 26/04/2018 – ENGINEERS UNION: DOUGLAS EMMETT HLDRS SHOULDN’T VOTE FOR O’HERN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Douglas Emmett Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEI); 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – TRANSITIONAL CET1 RATIO 14.4 PCT AT END-MARCH VS 14.8 PCT AT END-2017; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS SAYS CALLING ON DOUGLAS EMMETT INC TO REFILE ITS PROXY STATEMENT

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $117.83 million for 15.77 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,182 shares to 259,232 shares, valued at $45.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.