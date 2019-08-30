Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Lowered Position by $1.95 Million; Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Holding as Valuation Rose

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 79,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 107,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $789.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $65.5. About 77,953 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $212M-$228M; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 55,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 335,701 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, down from 391,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 295,430 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 7,100 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated accumulated 13,500 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 616 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 11,303 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 3,212 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 55,213 shares. Daiwa Secs has 64 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Citadel Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 11,982 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 276,879 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 25 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edtechx Hldgs Acquisition Co by 75,000 shares to 138,973 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gigcapital Inc.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $4.76 million activity. HAUGHEY THOMAS had bought 2,500 shares worth $173,240.

