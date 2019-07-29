Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Upped Its Position by $8.40 Million; Valmont Inds Com (VMI) Holder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Decreased Its Stake by $896,740

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 186,178 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc Com (VMI) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 6,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 32,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $137.83. About 38,309 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gildan Activewear Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Alibaba shareholders approve stock split that could boost shares ahead of reported Hong Kong IPO – CNBC” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba reportedly plans a second listing in Hong Kong. Other Chinese firms may follow suit – CNBC” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 600,000 shares to 862,500 shares, valued at $30.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has 5,503 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 3,118 shares. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 0% or 9,958 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 20,101 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0.02% or 62,558 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 12,343 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 54,300 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 6,420 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 6,714 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Principal Fincl Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).