Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Shares Rose; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Continues to Hold Position in Synopsys (SNPS)

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 142.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.27M, up from 907,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $145.51. About 903,204 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 12/03/2018 – Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 17,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.65M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 303,818 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 5,685 shares to 152,035 shares, valued at $16.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 75,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

More news for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Kroger Moves In On ‘Very Strong’ Meatless Opportunity With Private Label Offering – Benzinga” and published on September 05, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $117.83M for 15.77 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.