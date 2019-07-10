Gildan Activewear Class A (GIL) Shares Rose While Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Cut by $8.25 Million Its Holding; As Varonis Sys (VRNS) Stock Price Rose, Holder P-A-W Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $885,000

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 199,106 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Class A (GIL) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 235,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,276 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, down from 495,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 248,506 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,100 are owned by Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 0% or 361 shares. 4,243 were reported by United Automobile Association. Interest Group Inc holds 0% or 18,005 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Trexquant Invest Lp owns 17,643 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 439,377 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd reported 86,977 shares. Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Northeast Financial Consultants reported 0.02% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Congress Asset Management Ma holds 107,172 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tremblant Capital Grp reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). North Run Capital LP reported 192,500 shares. 28,560 are held by Morgan Stanley.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.63 EPS, down 43.18% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.68 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.22 million for 17.63 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) by 137,957 shares to 6.26 million shares, valued at $20.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.