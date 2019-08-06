Gildan Activewear Class A (GIL) Share Price Rose While Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Cut Holding by $8.25 Million; As Ares Capital (ARCC) Share Value Rose, Holder Partners Group Holding Ag Has Decreased Position

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 134,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 1.06M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Class A (GIL) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 235,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 260,276 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, down from 495,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 594,645 shares traded or 32.90% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arlington Capital Mgmt invested in 99,427 shares. D L Carlson Inv Gp reported 286,746 shares. 24,771 are held by Weybosset Rech And Mngmt Limited Company. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 0.39% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Sunbelt accumulated 26,586 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Blb&B Advisors Limited Co accumulated 11,467 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 19,255 shares in its portfolio. Atria Limited Liability Co has 12,340 shares. Optimum Advsr has 16,760 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Barnett And Co Incorporated holds 0.6% or 61,005 shares. Punch And Invest Mgmt invested in 511,680 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Blume Capital owns 400 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $209,117 activity. $110,640 worth of stock was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Thursday, August 1.

