Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Contrasting side by side

Both Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.82 N/A 0.34 24.50 Cisco Systems Inc. 54 4.02 N/A 2.74 20.23

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cisco Systems Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Cisco Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 4.9% Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.62. Cisco Systems Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. are 1.5 and 1.4. Competitively, Cisco Systems Inc. has 1.7 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cisco Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Cisco Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cisco Systems Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

Competitively Cisco Systems Inc. has a consensus price target of $55.3, with potential upside of 12.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Cisco Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.7% and 77.7%. About 13.2% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.07% are Cisco Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06% Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86%

For the past year Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has -9.06% weaker performance while Cisco Systems Inc. has 27.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Cisco Systems Inc. beats Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.