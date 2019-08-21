GigCapital2 Inc (GIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GigCapital2 Inc
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.27
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
On the other hand, insiders held about 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.15%
|0%
|3.77%
For the past year GigCapital2 Inc has weaker performance than Twelve Seas Investment Company
Summary
Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 4 of the 4 factors GigCapital2 Inc.
