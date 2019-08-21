GigCapital2 Inc (GIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

On the other hand, insiders held about 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year GigCapital2 Inc has weaker performance than Twelve Seas Investment Company

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 4 of the 4 factors GigCapital2 Inc.