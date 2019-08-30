GigCapital2 Inc (GIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)

We will be comparing the differences between GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GigCapital2 Inc
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates GigCapital2 Inc and Replay Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
For the past year GigCapital2 Inc’s stock price has smaller growth than Replay Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Replay Acquisition Corp. beats on 1 of the 1 factors GigCapital2 Inc.
