GigCapital2 Inc (GIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)

Both GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of GigCapital2 Inc and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of GigCapital2 Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

For the past year GigCapital2 Inc has weaker performance than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats GigCapital2 Inc on 2 of the 3 factors.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.